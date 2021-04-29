Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $243.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.73.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.68. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

