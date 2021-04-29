Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $243.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.73.
Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.68. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
