Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

AVY opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

