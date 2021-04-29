Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.
AVY opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.