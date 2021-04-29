Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

AXTA stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345,197 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.