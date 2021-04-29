Axcella Health (AXLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axcella Health to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

