Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85,210.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $821,681.35 and approximately $85,210.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.32 or 0.01203058 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

