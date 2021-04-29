AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS.

AXS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. 631,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $56.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

