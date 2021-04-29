Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

