Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,833 shares of company stock worth $10,705,120. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

