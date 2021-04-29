Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

