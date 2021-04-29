AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 25,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,166. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 2.29.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

