Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:AZUL opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
