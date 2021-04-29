Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

