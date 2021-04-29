B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

APLE stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

