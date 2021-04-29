B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.
EXTR stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12.
In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 87.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
