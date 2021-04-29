B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

EXTR stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 87.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

