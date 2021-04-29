B. Riley Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

