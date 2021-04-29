Baader Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.55 ($53.59).

Shares of FPE stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.60 ($43.06). 15,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.12 and its 200-day moving average is €36.20.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

