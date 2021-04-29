Baader Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.55 ($53.59).

Shares of FPE stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.60 ($43.06). 15,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.12 and its 200-day moving average is €36.20.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

