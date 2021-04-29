Baader Bank Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of FIE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €67.30 ($79.18). 36,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.25. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

