Baker Hughes (BKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR):

4/28/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/25/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

BKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 460,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,830. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

