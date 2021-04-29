Balancer (BAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116.19 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $60.94 or 0.00113675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $423.15 million and approximately $116.19 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.