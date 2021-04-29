Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLL opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

