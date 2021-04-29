Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Raised by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.