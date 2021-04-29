Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

