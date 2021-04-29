Banano (BAN) Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $861,062.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,959,243 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

