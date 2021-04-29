BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 2,123 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $174,775.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.