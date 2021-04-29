Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,604,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 335,432 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 833.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 215,351 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

