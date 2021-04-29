Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 7,679,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,493. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

