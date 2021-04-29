Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bancolombia worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.48%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

