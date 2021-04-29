BancorpSouth Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

