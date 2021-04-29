Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 3,216 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI stock opened at $484.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.08. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

