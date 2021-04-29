Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.34 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

