Bank Hapoalim BM Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,906.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

