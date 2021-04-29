Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 1,725,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. The stock has a market cap of $351.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

