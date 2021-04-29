Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45.

NYSE BOH opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

