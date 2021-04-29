Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.99% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

