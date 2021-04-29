Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

