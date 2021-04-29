Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

ETR:UN01 traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.95 ($36.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

