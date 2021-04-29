Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.67

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 89781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.