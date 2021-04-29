Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.
OC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.
NYSE:OC traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
