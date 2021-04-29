Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

NYSE:OC traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

