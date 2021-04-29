Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAPMY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

