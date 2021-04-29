Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 2,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,464. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $69.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,780,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $99,437,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in WPP by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,410,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 900,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,943,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,429,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.