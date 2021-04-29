Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.46

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 193609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a PE ratio of -259.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.