Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

