Barton Investment Management Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

