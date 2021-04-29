Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.89 ($83.40). 2,644,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.43. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €71.09 and a 200 day moving average of €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.