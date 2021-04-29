Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.13 ($87.21).

ETR BAS traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.89 ($83.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

