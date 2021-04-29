Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.89 ($83.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

