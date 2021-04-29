Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Basf stock opened at €70.89 ($83.40) on Thursday. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.09 and a 200 day moving average of €64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

