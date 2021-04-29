BASIC Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $41.52 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

