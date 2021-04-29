Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

BHC stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

