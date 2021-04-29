Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.47-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.606-12.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

