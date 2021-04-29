Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAX. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BAX traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 209,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,776. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

